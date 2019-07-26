Beijing’s liaison office condemned as ‘malicious rumours’ accusations it was behind the attack by white-clad men on protesters and passers-by at Yuen Long station on Sunday night. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong hits out at accusations it was behind Yuen Long attacks, calling them ‘malicious rumours’
- Office says it firmly opposes and reprimands all violent acts related to recent protests
- Foreign ministry office in city also singles out US senator Marco Rubio, saying he engaged in ‘hysterical smears and attacks on China’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Beijing’s liaison office condemned as ‘malicious rumours’ accusations it was behind the attack by white-clad men on protesters and passers-by at Yuen Long station on Sunday night. Photo: SCMP Pictures
A mob of men in white on the streets of Yuen Long early Monday morning. Photo: Winson Wong
US State Department worried by Beijing’s hints it could use troops to put down Hong Kong protests
- ‘We urge Beijing to adhere to its commitments in the Sino-British Joint Declaration and Basic Law to allow Hong Kong to exercise a high degree of autonomy’
- State Department ‘categorically rejects’ charge from Beijing that US government has acted as a ‘black hand’ in ongoing unrest
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A mob of men in white on the streets of Yuen Long early Monday morning. Photo: Winson Wong