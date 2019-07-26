Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Beijing’s liaison office condemned as ‘malicious rumours’ accusations it was behind the attack by white-clad men on protesters and passers-by at Yuen Long station on Sunday night. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Politics

Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong hits out at accusations it was behind Yuen Long attacks, calling them ‘malicious rumours’

  • Office says it firmly opposes and reprimands all violent acts related to recent protests
  • Foreign ministry office in city also singles out US senator Marco Rubio, saying he engaged in ‘hysterical smears and attacks on China’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Kimmy Chung  

William Zheng  

Updated: 1:56pm, 26 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Beijing’s liaison office condemned as ‘malicious rumours’ accusations it was behind the attack by white-clad men on protesters and passers-by at Yuen Long station on Sunday night. Photo: SCMP Pictures
READ FULL ARTICLE
A mob of men in white on the streets of Yuen Long early Monday morning. Photo: Winson Wong
Diplomacy

US State Department worried by Beijing’s hints it could use troops to put down Hong Kong protests

  • ‘We urge Beijing to adhere to its commitments in the Sino-British Joint Declaration and Basic Law to allow Hong Kong to exercise a high degree of autonomy’
  • State Department ‘categorically rejects’ charge from Beijing that US government has acted as a ‘black hand’ in ongoing unrest
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 7:33am, 26 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A mob of men in white on the streets of Yuen Long early Monday morning. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.