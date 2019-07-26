Channels

Over 100 serving administrative officers posted pictures of messages with their staff badges, echoing calls from protesters and the general public. Photo: Handout
Politics

One in seven of Hong Kong’s elite civil servants call on Carrie Lam to hold independent inquiry into extradition bill unrest but police unions remain firmly opposed

  • Over 100 serving administrative officers sign petition, saying city is at ‘crossroads of right and wrong’ and inquiry is needed for society to move on
  • It is the fourth call this week by government employees for the government to respond to the crisis but four police unions say any inquiry would be ‘unfair’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 3:09pm, 26 Jul, 2019

A photo provided by a Pico staff member. Photo: Handout
Politics

Civil servants threaten strike in frustration over police handling of Hong Kong unrest as Lennon Wall appears in Policy Innovation and Co-ordination Office

  • Department is brainchild of city’s leader, hiring young researchers as part of her election manifesto to reach out to youth
  • Heads of five disciplinary forces however pledge support for administration even as online wave of staff resentment rolls
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Alvin Lum  

Su Xinqi  

Updated: 8:31am, 26 Jul, 2019

