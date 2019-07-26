The Taiwanese party urged “brethren in Hong Kong” to support the city’s authorities and not to take part in anti-government demonstrations. Photo: Edmond So
Fringe party in Taiwan calls on triad ‘brethren in Hong Kong’ not to join protests
- For Public Good Party, which claims to represent triads, also takes aim at protesters who hoisted British colonial flag during anti-government rallies
- But organised crime expert dismisses open letter as ‘a joke’ and a publicity stunt designed to please Beijing
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
The Taiwanese party urged “brethren in Hong Kong” to support the city’s authorities and not to take part in anti-government demonstrations. Photo: Edmond So
Beijing’s liaison office condemned as ‘malicious rumours’ accusations it was behind the attack by white-clad men on protesters and passers-by at Yuen Long station on Sunday night. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong hits out at accusations it was behind Yuen Long attacks, calling them ‘malicious rumours’
- Office says it firmly opposes and reprimands all violent acts related to recent protests
- Foreign ministry office in city also singles out US senator Marco Rubio, saying he engaged in ‘hysterical smears and attacks on China’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Beijing’s liaison office condemned as ‘malicious rumours’ accusations it was behind the attack by white-clad men on protesters and passers-by at Yuen Long station on Sunday night. Photo: SCMP Pictures