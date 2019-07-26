Channels

During Sunday's violence, armed men attacked protesters and others at Yuen Long subway station. Photo: Facebook
Politics

Hong Kong No 2 Matthew Cheung says sorry for police response to Yuen Long attack, amid extradition bill protest anger

  • White-clad men attacked demonstrators and passers-by in northern town on Sunday
  • ‘The police force’s handling of the incident that night falls short of people’s expectations,’ Cheung says
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Updated: 6:18pm, 26 Jul, 2019


Beijing's liaison office condemned as 'malicious rumours' accusations it was behind the attack by white-clad men on protesters and passers-by at Yuen Long station on Sunday night. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Politics

Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong hits out at accusations it was behind Yuen Long attacks, calling them ‘malicious rumours’

  • Office says it firmly opposes and reprimands all violent acts related to recent protests
  • Foreign ministry office in city also singles out US senator Marco Rubio, saying he engaged in ‘hysterical smears and attacks on China’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Kimmy Chung  

William Zheng  

Updated: 3:05pm, 26 Jul, 2019


