During Sunday’s violence, armed men attacked protesters and others at Yuen Long subway station. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong No 2 Matthew Cheung says sorry for police response to Yuen Long attack, amid extradition bill protest anger
- White-clad men attacked demonstrators and passers-by in northern town on Sunday
- ‘The police force’s handling of the incident that night falls short of people’s expectations,’ Cheung says
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Beijing’s liaison office condemned as ‘malicious rumours’ accusations it was behind the attack by white-clad men on protesters and passers-by at Yuen Long station on Sunday night. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong hits out at accusations it was behind Yuen Long attacks, calling them ‘malicious rumours’
- Office says it firmly opposes and reprimands all violent acts related to recent protests
- Foreign ministry office in city also singles out US senator Marco Rubio, saying he engaged in ‘hysterical smears and attacks on China’
