Nam Pin Wai was believed to be home to some of the men involved in Sunday’s attack. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Safety measures and stockpiled food as Yuen Long braces for march over Hong Kong violence
- Shops and market stalls look set to close early ahead of march against mob attack that hit subway station last week
- Fearing more clashes, some local residents are leaving the city for the weekend
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A woman pushes a buggy through the walled village of Sheung Cheung Wai in the Yuen Long district of the New Territories. From the attack on protesters and train passengers in Yuen Long station, it is evident that the villagers maintain a turf mentality that hasn’t changed much since the 19th century. Photo: Bloomberg
