Nam Pin Wai was believed to be home to some of the men involved in Sunday’s attack. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Safety measures and stockpiled food as Yuen Long braces for march over Hong Kong violence

  • Shops and market stalls look set to close early ahead of march against mob attack that hit subway station last week
  • Fearing more clashes, some local residents are leaving the city for the weekend
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Athena Chan  

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 8:09am, 27 Jul, 2019

A woman pushes a buggy through the walled village of Sheung Cheung Wai in the Yuen Long district of the New Territories. From the attack on protesters and train passengers in Yuen Long station, it is evident that the villagers maintain a turf mentality that hasn’t changed much since the 19th century. Photo: Bloomberg
Isabella Ng
Opinion

Opinion

Isabella Ng

Yuen Long violence exposes the turf mentality of Hong Kong’s walled villages

  • To the villagers, the Yuen Long attack could have been understood as self-defence – against the anti-extradition and increasingly anti-Beijing protests that have spread from the city centre to the outlying areas of Hong Kong
Isabella Ng

Isabella Ng  

Updated: 4:02pm, 26 Jul, 2019

