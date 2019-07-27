Men in white T-shirts carrying wooden sticks and metal poles in Yuen Long on the night a mob attacked demonstrators and bystanders at the train station. Photo: Reuters
Worrying new fallout as Hong Kong police decry No 2 official Matthew Cheung’s apology for handling of Yuen Long mob violence, ahead of illegal march that could draw 100,000 protesters
- Relations between police and government sour as inspectors say city’s deputy leader has ‘written off’ police efforts
- ‘Human wall’ of riot police ready to stop protesters seeking retribution in villages near to route of what would be illegal anti-government march on Sunday
During Sunday’s violence, armed men attacked protesters and others at Yuen Long subway station. Photo: Facebook
Police anger after Hong Kong No 2 Matthew Cheung says sorry for Yuen Long attack response
- ‘The police force’s handling of the incident that night falls short of people’s expectations,’ Cheung says
- Police chief seeks urgent meeting, saying he was kept in the dark about the apology
