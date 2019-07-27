Channels

Indigenous village houses in Yuen Long, with housing estates in the background. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

The good, bad and ugly of Yuen Long in Hong Kong, a northern town caught up in extradition bill violence

  • Last weekend’s vicious mob attack at MTR station threw New Territories district into the limelight as new front opens in escalating political crisis
  • But beneath the anxiety lies a quaint, rustic neighbourhood that holds fond traditions of old Hong Kong
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Emily Tsang  

Rachel Yeo  

Updated: 11:30am, 27 Jul, 2019

Indigenous village houses in Yuen Long, with housing estates in the background. Photo: Winson Wong
Nam Pin Wai was believed to be home to some of the men involved in Sunday’s attack. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Safety measures and stockpiled food as Yuen Long braces for march over Hong Kong violence

  • Shops and market stalls look set to close early ahead of march against mob attack that hit subway station last week
  • Fearing more clashes, some local residents are leaving the city for the weekend
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Athena Chan  

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 11:04am, 27 Jul, 2019

Nam Pin Wai was believed to be home to some of the men involved in Sunday's attack. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
