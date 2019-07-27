Protesters try to obstruct a man they accused of lashing out a protester from leaving the airport during a protest on Friday night. Photo: Facebook
Scuffles at Hong Kong airport as extradition bill protesters try to stop man leaving terminal, accusing him of slapping poster
- Video clips and images emerge online of man being confronted by young protesters as he wheeled his suitcase toward the bus stop
- Tens of thousands of protesters stage sit-in at arrival hall in a bid to win international support for campaign against extradition bill
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Airport workers and other protesters stage a sit-in at Hong Kong International Airport demanding the complete withdrawal of the divisive extradition bill. Photo: Winson Wong
Protesters occupy part of Hong Kong International Airport to rally overseas support against extradition bill
- Foreign travellers targeted by demonstrators seeking to win global support for anti-government movement
- An estimated 15,000 people, including aviation workers, join protest that leads to increased security at international airport
