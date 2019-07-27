Riot police drive back protesters near Nam Pin Wai village in Yuen Long on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Another weekend in Hong Kong: chaos, tear gas and anger as protesters descend on Yuen Long
- Tens of thousands march through the northern town where an armed mob attacked anti-government demonstrators a week ago
- Tensions flared by late afternoon, and by nightfall a few hundred were still battling police at the train station
A protester throws a tear gas cannister back towards police during clashes near Kwan Lok Sun village, in Yuen Long. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: Yuen Long residents keep their heads while all about them lose theirs
- Town deserted as protesters march against mob violence that left 45 injured last weekend
- Mixed views over chaotic scenes with some blaming police and triads, and others the protesters
