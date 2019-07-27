Channels

Riot police drive back protesters near Nam Pin Wai village in Yuen Long on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Another weekend in Hong Kong: chaos, tear gas and anger as protesters descend on Yuen Long

  • Tens of thousands march through the northern town where an armed mob attacked anti-government demonstrators a week ago
  • Tensions flared by late afternoon, and by nightfall a few hundred were still battling police at the train station
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 1:18am, 28 Jul, 2019

A protester throws a tear gas cannister back towards police during clashes near Kwan Lok Sun village, in Yuen Long. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests: Yuen Long residents keep their heads while all about them lose theirs

  • Town deserted as protesters march against mob violence that left 45 injured last weekend
  • Mixed views over chaotic scenes with some blaming police and triads, and others the protesters
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kanis Leung  

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 12:54am, 28 Jul, 2019

