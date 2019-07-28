LIVE
LIVE
Thousands of Hong Kong protesters defy police ban and march towards Causeway Bay
- Some protesters pause outside Sogo mall in Causeway Bay, others outside police headquarters in Wan Chai
- Demonstration comes hot on the heels of clashes on Saturday following a banned march in Yuen Long
Protesters have started marching from Chater Garden in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Beijing’s liaison office condemned as ‘malicious rumours’ accusations it was behind the attack by white-clad men on protesters and passers-by at Yuen Long station on Sunday night. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong hits out at accusations it was behind Yuen Long attacks, calling them ‘malicious rumours’
- Office says it firmly opposes all violent acts related to recent protests
- Foreign ministry office in city also singles out US senator Marco Rubio, saying he engaged in ‘hysterical smears and attacks on China’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Beijing’s liaison office condemned as ‘malicious rumours’ accusations it was behind the attack by white-clad men on protesters and passers-by at Yuen Long station on Sunday night. Photo: SCMP Pictures