Hong Kong lawmakers are to meet some of their US counterparts in an unusual bipartisan event next month. Photo: Edmond So
Extradition bill crisis, US-China trade war on agenda when Hong Kong lawmakers meet US Congress members
- They were invited to attend four-day conference on city’s issues in Montana nine months ago – long before political crisis began
- ‘Rare exchange’ welcomed by both sides of political spectrum as a chance to make their voices heard
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Hong Kong lawmakers are to meet some of their US counterparts in an unusual bipartisan event next month. Photo: Edmond So
US President Donald Trump, shown outside the White House on Monday, said he hoped Chinese President Xi Jinping would “do the right thing” after the latest protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Washington Post
Donald Trump says Xi Jinping ‘acted responsibly’ in Hong Kong extradition bill protests
- US leader says China could stop demonstrations ‘if they wanted’
- Dozens of protesters left hurt by a mob of attackers in Yuen Long
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
US President Donald Trump, shown outside the White House on Monday, said he hoped Chinese President Xi Jinping would “do the right thing” after the latest protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Washington Post