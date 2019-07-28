Protesters run through clouds of tear gas during clashes with police in Yuen Long. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong protests: police under fire as viral video shows elderly residents of Yuen Long care home suffering from effects of tear gas
- Footage filmed from inside Kwan Yue Elder Nursing Home on On Lok Road
- Woman can be heard on video asking why windows aren’t closed as police fire gas at protesters outside
Topic | Hong Kong protests
