Tammy Tam
Tammy Tam
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

City Beat by Tammy Tam

Hong Kong needs to clean up its self-made mess because Beijing may just let it be

  • There have been no obvious signs Beijing will get deeply involved in Hong Kong’s escalating crisis, militarily or otherwise
  • Such ‘let it be’ sentiment reflects the diminishing value of the city to many mainlanders – so the time for Hong Kong’s government to stand up is now
Tammy Tam

Tammy Tam  

Updated: 7:13pm, 28 Jul, 2019

