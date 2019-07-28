Protesters on Sunday fight through tear gas as they clash with riot police near Beijing’s liaison office in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protesters use ‘guerilla tactics’, clashing with police and unleashing more chaos – all the way from Sai Wan to Causeway Bay
- March at times appears directionless, but protesters say splitting the main body was trick to deplete police resources
- Protest movement appears to change targets – from the hated extradition bill to the Hong Kong government
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters on Sunday fight through tear gas as they clash with riot police near Beijing’s liaison office in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Edmond So