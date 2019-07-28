Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters on Sunday fight through tear gas as they clash with riot police near Beijing’s liaison office in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Hong Kong protesters use ‘guerilla tactics’, clashing with police and unleashing more chaos – all the way from Sai Wan to Causeway Bay

  • March at times appears directionless, but protesters say splitting the main body was trick to deplete police resources
  • Protest movement appears to change targets – from the hated extradition bill to the Hong Kong government
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Michelle Wong  

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 11:54pm, 28 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters on Sunday fight through tear gas as they clash with riot police near Beijing’s liaison office in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.