Civil servants have posted pictures of their staff badges on online forums and social networking sites to demand answers from the government. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong government faces another challenge, as civil servants schedule rally to demand solutions for protest crisis
- Organisers want independent inquiry into political fiasco and options for ending the city’s chaos
- Demonstration scheduled for Friday is expected to draw 500 to 1,000 government workers
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
