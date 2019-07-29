Riot police fire tear gas at protesters as they head towards the central government’s liaison office in Sai Ying Pun on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Beijing to respond to social unrest in Hong Kong after more violent clashes following protest rally
- Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office will give its stance and views on the situation – the first time it has held a press briefing on city since the handover
- Announcement comes as some of Hong Kong Island’s busiest districts again become a battleground between protesters and riot police
Topic | Hong Kong protests
As it happened: How a seemingly directionless Hong Kong march stretched for 6km and still ended in clashes
- Organisers only granted permission to hold rally in Chater Garden but protesters begin marching and spread out
- State Council's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office earlier announced it is to reveal its stance on city’s situation on Monday
Protesters and police clash in what have become familiar scenes in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
