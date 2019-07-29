Protesters left a tram stop spray-painted with anti-government images after Sunday night’s clashes. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong urges ‘clear leadership’, investigation after more extradition bill clashes
- Business group says recent unrest has hit members’ revenue and fuelled doubts over the city as a safe place to do business
- City picks up pieces after a night of intense clashes between police and protesters, at which more at least 16 were injured and at least 49 arrested
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Three controversial anti-riot vehicles armed with water cannons will hit the streets of Hong Kong this week. Photo: Handout
Anti-riot vehicles equipped with water cannons to begin road tests in Hong Kong and could be ready to disperse protesters in August
- Designed for crowd control and costing more than US$2 million, the Mercedes-Benz vehicles have been stationed in Fanling since May
- Force considering spraying liquid dye at radical protesters to make identifying suspects easier, senior police source reveals
