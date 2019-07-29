Channels

Protesters left a tram stop spray-painted with anti-government images after Sunday night’s clashes. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong urges ‘clear leadership’, investigation after more extradition bill clashes

  • Business group says recent unrest has hit members’ revenue and fuelled doubts over the city as a safe place to do business
  • City picks up pieces after a night of intense clashes between police and protesters, at which more at least 16 were injured and at least 49 arrested
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Denise Tsang  

Kanis Leung  

Rachel Yeo  

Updated: 12:12pm, 29 Jul, 2019


Three controversial anti-riot vehicles armed with water cannons will hit the streets of Hong Kong this week. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Anti-riot vehicles equipped with water cannons to begin road tests in Hong Kong and could be ready to disperse protesters in August

  • Designed for crowd control and costing more than US$2 million, the Mercedes-Benz vehicles have been stationed in Fanling since May
  • Force considering spraying liquid dye at radical protesters to make identifying suspects easier, senior police source reveals
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Updated: 10:58am, 29 Jul, 2019

Three controversial anti-riot vehicles armed with water cannons will hit the streets of Hong Kong this week. Photo: Handout
