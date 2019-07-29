Channels

LIVE
Politics
LIVE

Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office speaks on extradition bill crisis in first-ever move by Beijing's top policy body on city since handover

  • Press conference suggests leaders in Beijing have arrived on a view and formulated a response to the crisis gripping Hong Kong
  • Over the past weeks, escalating protests have thrown Hong Kong into the international limelight and worried investors
Updated: 3:22pm, 29 Jul, 2019

The State Information Centre in Beijing where the press conference is being held. Photo: Simon Song
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
