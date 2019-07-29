Channels

Four banners were displayed outside the headquarters of TVB on July 28. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong’s biggest broadcaster TVB warns employees against actions that would ‘impose one’s political inclination on work’

  • Internal note from TVB chief Mark Lee comes after station’s headquarters adorned with banners criticising protest coverage
  • Banners had the phrases ‘instigating confrontations’, ‘suppressing voices’ and ‘destroying conscience’
Topic |   Television Broadcasts (TVB)
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 7:19pm, 29 Jul, 2019

