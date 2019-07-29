Edward Leung says he is grieved and pained by the bloody scenes of extradition bill protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s pro-independence activist Edward Leung appeals to youth to shun hatred while protesting over extradition bill in note from prison
- Edward Leung, serving sentence in Shek Pik Prison for role in Mong Kok riot, says he is grieved and pained by the bloody scenes of extradition bill protests
- He asks young people to shun hatred, stay vigilant and keep thinking while going through a crisis
