Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Ex-chief executive C Y Leung wrote an official letter to condemn the remarks of Alvin Tai, the assistant principal of Logos Academy. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong’s former leader C Y Leung blasts local school official over anti-police remarks, calling him ‘shame of the world’s education sector’

  • Leung calls assistant principal at Logos Academy the ‘shame of he world’s education sector’ and demands he be sacked
  • School official posted on social media that he ‘wishes the children of those policemen who have used excessive force die’
Topic |   National education in Hong Kong
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 8:43pm, 29 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ex-chief executive C Y Leung wrote an official letter to condemn the remarks of Alvin Tai, the assistant principal of Logos Academy. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.