Ex-chief executive C Y Leung wrote an official letter to condemn the remarks of Alvin Tai, the assistant principal of Logos Academy. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s former leader C Y Leung blasts local school official over anti-police remarks, calling him ‘shame of the world’s education sector’
- Leung calls assistant principal at Logos Academy the ‘shame of he world’s education sector’ and demands he be sacked
- School official posted on social media that he ‘wishes the children of those policemen who have used excessive force die’
Topic | National education in Hong Kong
