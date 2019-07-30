Channels

Michael Ngan (left) and fellow civil servants on Monday file an application to hold a rally at Central Police Station. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Who are the young civil servants defying peers and elders by holding a rally against Hong Kong’s extradition bill?

  • Plan to gather some 2,000 government employees means putting names on record – and potentially careers at risk
  • One organiser says ‘I hope we can provide a platform for rational and peaceful exchange”
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jeffie Lam  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 9:23am, 30 Jul, 2019

Chater Garden in Central, where the march is expected to kick off. Photo: Chang Kim Fung
Politics

Hong Kong civil servants to take to the streets in extradition bill protest, piling pressure on embattled government

  • Unprecedented rally scheduled for Friday in Central is expected to draw 2,000 people
  • Organisers are pressing beleaguered chief executive to respond to protesters’ demands
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Alvin Lum  

Jeffie Lam  

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 9:16am, 30 Jul, 2019

