Michael Ngan (left) and fellow civil servants on Monday file an application to hold a rally at Central Police Station. Photo: Felix Wong
Who are the young civil servants defying peers and elders by holding a rally against Hong Kong’s extradition bill?
- Plan to gather some 2,000 government employees means putting names on record – and potentially careers at risk
- One organiser says ‘I hope we can provide a platform for rational and peaceful exchange”
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Chater Garden in Central, where the march is expected to kick off. Photo: Chang Kim Fung
Hong Kong civil servants to take to the streets in extradition bill protest, piling pressure on embattled government
- Unprecedented rally scheduled for Friday in Central is expected to draw 2,000 people
- Organisers are pressing beleaguered chief executive to respond to protesters’ demands
