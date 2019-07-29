Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chater Garden in Central, where the march is expected to kick off. Photo: Chang Kim Fung
Politics

Hong Kong civil servants to take to the streets in extradition bill protest, piling pressure on embattled government

  • Unprecedented rally scheduled for Friday in Central is expected to draw 2,000 people
  • Organisers are pressing beleaguered chief executive to respond to protesters’ demands
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Alvin Lum  

Jeffie Lam  

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 9:49pm, 29 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chater Garden in Central, where the march is expected to kick off. Photo: Chang Kim Fung
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters try to fight off the effects of tear gas fired by police on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Central Hong Kong becomes battleground as riot police clash with protesters after third major march against extradition bill and siege of Beijing’s liaison office

  • ‘We have nothing to lose now, I am not afraid’, protester shouts as late-night clashes erupt between riot police and masked, helmeted youths in black
  • Government condemns protesters for changing the approved march route and vandalising China’s national emblem at liaison office
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 3:06pm, 23 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters try to fight off the effects of tear gas fired by police on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.