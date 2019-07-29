Chater Garden in Central, where the march is expected to kick off. Photo: Chang Kim Fung
Hong Kong civil servants to take to the streets in extradition bill protest, piling pressure on embattled government
- Unprecedented rally scheduled for Friday in Central is expected to draw 2,000 people
- Organisers are pressing beleaguered chief executive to respond to protesters’ demands
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Chater Garden in Central, where the march is expected to kick off. Photo: Chang Kim Fung
Protesters try to fight off the effects of tear gas fired by police on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Central Hong Kong becomes battleground as riot police clash with protesters after third major march against extradition bill and siege of Beijing’s liaison office
- ‘We have nothing to lose now, I am not afraid’, protester shouts as late-night clashes erupt between riot police and masked, helmeted youths in black
- Government condemns protesters for changing the approved march route and vandalising China’s national emblem at liaison office
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters try to fight off the effects of tear gas fired by police on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang