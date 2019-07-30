Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police and protesters clash as crowds try to make their way towards Beijing’s liaison office in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests: government unlikely to change its mind on inquiry into extradition bill clashes, sources tell Post

  • People close to Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s administration exploring possibility of independent inquiry
  • But police are strongly opposed to prospect and Beijing is not yet pushing for one
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Updated: 7:41am, 30 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police and protesters clash as crowds try to make their way towards Beijing’s liaison office in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Yang Guang and Xu Luying, from the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, give a press briefing in Beijing on the situation in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Simon Song
Politics

Beijing tells Hong Kong return to normality ‘the most pressing priority’ in response to unrest and protests that followed extradition bill controversy

  • Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office also heaps praise on city’s police force, which is under fire over its handling of anti-government protests
  • Spokesman Yang Guang reiterates support for embattled Chief Executive Carrie Lam and urges public to oppose use of violence
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Jun Mai  

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 7:25am, 30 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Yang Guang and Xu Luying, from the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, give a press briefing in Beijing on the situation in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.