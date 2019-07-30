Police and protesters clash as crowds try to make their way towards Beijing’s liaison office in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: government unlikely to change its mind on inquiry into extradition bill clashes, sources tell Post
- People close to Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s administration exploring possibility of independent inquiry
- But police are strongly opposed to prospect and Beijing is not yet pushing for one
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Yang Guang and Xu Luying, from the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, give a press briefing in Beijing on the situation in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Simon Song
Beijing tells Hong Kong return to normality ‘the most pressing priority’ in response to unrest and protests that followed extradition bill controversy
- Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office also heaps praise on city’s police force, which is under fire over its handling of anti-government protests
- Spokesman Yang Guang reiterates support for embattled Chief Executive Carrie Lam and urges public to oppose use of violence
