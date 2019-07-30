Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Matthew Cheung apologised for officers’ handling of the Yuen Long attacks. Photo: AFP courtesy of lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting
Politics

Hong Kong police officers call on city’s No 2 to clarify apology for their handling of Yuen Long attacks

  • Officers had been enraged by Matthew Cheung apparently apologising on their behalf, after weeks of dealing with protests against the extradition bill
  • Speaking after meeting on Tuesday, one leader says force is ‘aligned with the government’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 4:39pm, 30 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Matthew Cheung apologised for officers’ handling of the Yuen Long attacks. Photo: AFP courtesy of lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting
READ FULL ARTICLE
Rail staff have threatened to strike starting at 7am on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Transport

Hong Kong rail staff threaten to strike as MTR Corp battles to restore driver morale after Yuen Long station attack

  • Rail giant vows to review safety procedures after mob attacks passengers
  • Unions urge members not to strike as anger over treatment of female driver remains
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 11:35pm, 29 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Rail staff have threatened to strike starting at 7am on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.