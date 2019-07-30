Matthew Cheung apologised for officers’ handling of the Yuen Long attacks. Photo: AFP courtesy of lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting
Hong Kong police officers call on city’s No 2 to clarify apology for their handling of Yuen Long attacks
- Officers had been enraged by Matthew Cheung apparently apologising on their behalf, after weeks of dealing with protests against the extradition bill
- Speaking after meeting on Tuesday, one leader says force is ‘aligned with the government’
Rail staff have threatened to strike starting at 7am on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong rail staff threaten to strike as MTR Corp battles to restore driver morale after Yuen Long station attack
- Rail giant vows to review safety procedures after mob attacks passengers
- Unions urge members not to strike as anger over treatment of female driver remains
