Civil servant Michael Ngan addresses the media after filing an application at the Central Police Station for a march on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
Civil servants behind Hong Kong extradition bill protest bombarded by nuisance calls, and targets of complaints to official government hotline
- Supporters of Labour Department officer Michael Ngan call on government to protect his rights amid calls to 1823 line
- Ngan and co-organiser Cheung Ka-po insist their actions do not break Civil Service Code which requires political neutrality of workers
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
