Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Civil servant Michael Ngan addresses the media after filing an application at the Central Police Station for a march on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Civil servants behind Hong Kong extradition bill protest bombarded by nuisance calls, and targets of complaints to official government hotline

  • Supporters of Labour Department officer Michael Ngan call on government to protect his rights amid calls to 1823 line
  • Ngan and co-organiser Cheung Ka-po insist their actions do not break Civil Service Code which requires political neutrality of workers
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 9:00am, 31 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Civil servant Michael Ngan addresses the media after filing an application at the Central Police Station for a march on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.