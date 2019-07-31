Hong Kong has been rocked by protests in recent weeks. Photo: Winson Wong
Younger people in Hong Kong less happy than peers in Singapore even before extradition bill crisis, survey shows
- Worrying results show a city dissatisfied with areas including social and political aspects, housing, and health care
- Poll was conducted earlier this year, with researchers pointing out that local score will be even gloomier amid the current extradition bill fiasco
Hong Kong riot police clear the area around government headquarters after protesters stormed the Legislative Council Chamber. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong extradition protests could trigger a mental health crisis, experts warn
- Suicide prevention groups report increase in hotline calls, after three protest-linked deaths and reports of at least two suicide attempts
- ‘I have never seen Hongkongers so unsettled and troubled’, local expert says
