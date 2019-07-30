An anti-government protester tries to extinguish tear gas during a clash with riot police in Hong Kong on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
China’s propaganda machine uses foreign voices to support its stance on Hong Kong protests
- State media rolls out interviews with experts to criticise violence and ‘foreign interference’ in internal affairs amid unrest stemming from extradition bill
- Language used is aligned with comments made by spokesman for Beijing’s top policy office on Hong Kong affairs on Monday
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A protester throws a tear-gas canister back at police during clashes in Yuen Long. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong psychiatrists volunteer to help city heal after stress of anti-government protests
- Impact on mental health greater than during the Occupy movement, says College of Psychiatrists
- Care4ALL programme will run until February and will focus on those with depression, anxiety, acute stress and PTSD
