Protesters gather outside the Eastern Court in Sai Wan Ho, where 44 people charged for rioting are due to appear on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protesters on riot charges set to be released on bail, with some subject to midnight curfew following clashes with police
- First defendant before court granted bail and is subject to daily curfew from midnight to 6am
- Cathay Pacific pilot and a 16-year-old among 44 protesters charged for rioting following Sunday night’s city centre clashes
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters gather outside the Eastern Court in Sai Wan Ho, where 44 people charged for rioting are due to appear on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang