Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The damage caused by vandals during the July 1 storming of the Legislative Council in Admiralty is set to cost at least HK$40 million to repair, according to the legislature’s estimate. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Damage to Hong Kong’s Legislative Council caused by protesters on July 1 will cost more than HK$40 million to repair, says boss Andrew Leung

  • Legco president optimistic the vandalised building can be restored in time for new legislative year
  • Hundreds stormed the complex on anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese sovereignty, spray-painting graffiti and bringing down security systems
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 4:03pm, 31 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The damage caused by vandals during the July 1 storming of the Legislative Council in Admiralty is set to cost at least HK$40 million to repair, according to the legislature’s estimate. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.