The damage caused by vandals during the July 1 storming of the Legislative Council in Admiralty is set to cost at least HK$40 million to repair, according to the legislature’s estimate. Photo: Sam Tsang
Damage to Hong Kong’s Legislative Council caused by protesters on July 1 will cost more than HK$40 million to repair, says boss Andrew Leung
- Legco president optimistic the vandalised building can be restored in time for new legislative year
- Hundreds stormed the complex on anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese sovereignty, spray-painting graffiti and bringing down security systems
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
