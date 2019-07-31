Channels

Former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa on Wednesday at the Our Hong Kong Foundation in Admiralty. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Politics

Former Hong Kong leader Tung Chee-hwa accuses the United States and Taiwan of orchestrating ‘well organised’ recent protests

  • City’s first chief executive reiterates support for Hong Kong police and says there can be no compromise with those who challenge Beijing
  • But Tung adds, ‘We have reasons to believe there were masterminds behind the storm’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 7:05pm, 31 Jul, 2019

