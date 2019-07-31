Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Stephen Cheung, president of Education University, speaks on Wednesday at the EdU campus in Tai Po. He urged the government to communicate with students. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Presidents of government-funded universities step up calls for Chief Executive Carrie Lam to meet demands of extradition protesters

  • Wei Shyy, head of the University of Science and Technology, calls on government to launch an independent inquiry
  • And Stephen Cheung, the head of Education University, says city administration should declare complete withdrawal of extradition bill
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Rachel Yeo  

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 9:50pm, 31 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Stephen Cheung, president of Education University, speaks on Wednesday at the EdU campus in Tai Po. He urged the government to communicate with students. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.