Posters on an online forum said the recent crisis could undermine Hong Kong’s financial sector. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong bankers join call for citywide strike over handling of outcry over extradition bill
- Nearly 400 staff from across more than 30 institutions join up with unions in calling for action on Monday
- Organisers demand inquiry into government’s recent performance over controversial extradition bill
A poster carried by one of a small group of Hongkongers who delivered a letter to the United Nations on Wednesday in support of the protesters in their home city. Photo: Xinyan Yu
US-based Hongkongers ask United Nations to help resolve extradition bill crisis
- Group of 10 Hongkongers gather outside UN headquarters in New York
- Crowdsourced letters say rule of law has broken down in the city and call for international intervention
