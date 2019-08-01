Channels

Posters on an online forum said the recent crisis could undermine Hong Kong’s financial sector. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong bankers join call for citywide strike over handling of outcry over extradition bill

  • Nearly 400 staff from across more than 30 institutions join up with unions in calling for action on Monday
  • Organisers demand inquiry into government’s recent performance over controversial extradition bill
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 8:47am, 1 Aug, 2019

A poster carried by one of a small group of Hongkongers who delivered a letter to the United Nations on Wednesday in support of the protesters in their home city. Photo: Xinyan Yu
Hong Kong

US-based Hongkongers ask United Nations to help resolve extradition bill crisis

  • Group of 10 Hongkongers gather outside UN headquarters in New York
  • Crowdsourced letters say rule of law has broken down in the city and call for international intervention
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Daniel Bases

Daniel Bases  

Updated: 7:13am, 1 Aug, 2019

