A still from the PLA garrison’s video showing anti-riot drills and issuing warnings to rioters. Photo: www.163.com
Chinese army’s Hong Kong chief says troops are ready to protect China’s sovereignty
- Commander of People’s Liberation Army’s Hong Kong garrison comments on Hong Kong for first time since protests against extradition bill began in June
- Garrison releases three-minute video of anti-riot drills, featuring tanks
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa on Wednesday at the Our Hong Kong Foundation in Admiralty. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Former Hong Kong leader Tung Chee-hwa accuses the United States and Taiwan of orchestrating ‘well-organised’ recent protests
- City’s first chief executive reiterates support for Hong Kong police and says there can be no compromise with those who challenge Beijing
- ‘We have reasons to believe there were masterminds behind the storm,’ he adds
