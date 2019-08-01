Channels

Tear gas was fired during clashes in Sheung Wan on Sunday night. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong protests: heavy jail sentences for rioting will not solve city’s political crisis, former Civil Human Rights Front convenor says

  • Johnson Yeung among 49 people arrested on Sunday night and held for 48 hours at Kwai Chung Police Station
  • He describes scenes of distress in jail as first detainee revealed rioting charge and accuses police of abusing their power
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 1:01pm, 1 Aug, 2019

Those who support Hong Kong’s young protesters say they are students with not enough to buy meals after spending on protective gear. Photo: Sam Tsang
Society

Supporters find ways to feed mostly young Hong Kong extradition bill protesters amid concern some are ‘fighting on empty stomach’ after buying protective gear

  • Viral appeals online spark wave of generosity in the form of donated items, as well as food and shopping vouchers for frontline demonstrators
  • Help includes job-matching platform for those arrested and out on bail
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Elizabeth Cheung  

Emily Tsang  

Updated: 9:49am, 1 Aug, 2019

