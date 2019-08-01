Some people involved in the July 28 clashes face riot charges. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong riot charges pushed ahead without justice chief’s written advice
- Teresa Cheng opted to give police verbal assent on the prosecutions, which could end in 10-year sentences for 44 people
- Move seen as seeking to deter further protests, amid allegations from prosecutors that political considerations are involved
Topic | Hong Kong protests
