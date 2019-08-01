Roland Chin at Baptist University in Kowloon Tong in November 2015. Photo: Dickson Lee
President Roland Chin of Baptist University calls for truth commission to uncover facts behind Hong Kong’s extradition bill fiasco
- President of publicly funded university joins chorus of top academics calling on government to take action
- Roland Chin says, ‘Without the truth, there is no right and wrong, and thus no justice’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
