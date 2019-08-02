Channels

A Citizens United in Action rally in April. The group launched a voter registration campaign called “Reclaiming Communities”. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong voter registration skyrockets to biggest gain since at least 2003 – with huge gains driven by ‘dissatisfaction’ over extradition bill crisis

  • More than 386,000 new registered voters is biggest annual gain since at least 2003
  • Surge is driven by more than 12 per cent gain in those aged 18 to 35
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Updated: 8:19am, 2 Aug, 2019

A Citizens United in Action rally in April. The group launched a voter registration campaign called "Reclaiming Communities". Photo: Felix Wong
A flash mob was held by financial workers on Thursday at Chater Garden in Central. The crowd called on the government to respond to protesters’ demands. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Banker flash mob in Hong Kong as financial sector workers gather in Chater Garden to protest against government handling of extradition bill crisis

  • Hundreds of office workers join protest against government’s handling of extradition bill crisis
  • On cue, protesters raise phones with flashlight on and chant slogans – then they applaud and disperse
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 12:42am, 2 Aug, 2019

A flash mob was held by financial workers on Thursday at Chater Garden in Central. The crowd called on the government to respond to protesters' demands. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
