A Citizens United in Action rally in April. The group launched a voter registration campaign called “Reclaiming Communities”. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong voter registration skyrockets to biggest gain since at least 2003 – with huge gains driven by ‘dissatisfaction’ over extradition bill crisis
- More than 386,000 new registered voters is biggest annual gain since at least 2003
- Surge is driven by more than 12 per cent gain in those aged 18 to 35
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A flash mob was held by financial workers on Thursday at Chater Garden in Central. The crowd called on the government to respond to protesters’ demands. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Banker flash mob in Hong Kong as financial sector workers gather in Chater Garden to protest against government handling of extradition bill crisis
- Hundreds of office workers join protest against government’s handling of extradition bill crisis
- On cue, protesters raise phones with flashlight on and chant slogans – then they applaud and disperse
