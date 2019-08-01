A flash mob was held by financial workers on Thursday at Chater Garden in Central. The crowd called on the government to respond to protesters’ demands. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Banker flash mob in Hong Kong as financial sector workers gather in Chater Garden to protest against government handling of extradition bill crisis
- Hundreds of office workers join protest against government’s handling of extradition bill crisis
- On cue, protesters raise phones with flashlight on and chant slogans – then they applaud and disperse
