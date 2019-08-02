British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bangkok, Thailand, at the Asean meeting. Photo: Xinhua
UK’s new foreign secretary calls on China to respect ‘peaceful protest’ in Hong Kong
- Dominic Raab issues statement after first meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at Asean session in Thailand
- ‘The UK and China have a joint and legal commitment to the freedoms enshrined in the Joint Declaration,’ Raab said he reminded Wang
Topic | Hong Kong protests
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bangkok, Thailand, at the Asean meeting. Photo: Xinhua
Dominic Raab, a black belt in karate, is Britain’s new foreign secretary. Photo: EP
Who is Dominic Raab, the ‘karate kid’ chosen as UK foreign secretary?
- Brexit hardliner Dominic Raab replaces Jeremy Hunt as Britain’s top diplomat
- Raab last year resigned as Brexit minister in protest at Theresa May’s deal to leave the EU
Topic | Boris Johnson
Dominic Raab, a black belt in karate, is Britain’s new foreign secretary. Photo: EP