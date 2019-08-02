Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, is the highest-ranking Chinese official to publicly weigh in on the protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Politics

China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi accuses US of ‘fanning the fires’ of Hong Kong extradition bill protest

  • Highest-ranking Chinese official to publicly weigh in on the escalating protests demands that Washington ‘immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs’
  • Accuses US and other Western countries of supporting ‘violent radicals’ who seek to destabilise Hong Kong
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 2:04am, 2 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, is the highest-ranking Chinese official to publicly weigh in on the protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
An anti-government protester tries to extinguish tear gas during a clash with riot police in Hong Kong on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

China’s propaganda machine uses foreign voices to support its stance on Hong Kong protests

  • State media rolls out interviews with experts to criticise violence and ‘foreign interference’ in internal affairs amid unrest stemming from extradition bill
  • Language used is aligned with comments made by spokesman for Beijing’s top policy office on Hong Kong affairs on Monday
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 2:49am, 31 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

An anti-government protester tries to extinguish tear gas during a clash with riot police in Hong Kong on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.