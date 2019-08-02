China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, is the highest-ranking Chinese official to publicly weigh in on the protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi accuses US of ‘fanning the fires’ of Hong Kong extradition bill protest
- Highest-ranking Chinese official to publicly weigh in on the escalating protests demands that Washington ‘immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs’
- Accuses US and other Western countries of supporting ‘violent radicals’ who seek to destabilise Hong Kong
An anti-government protester tries to extinguish tear gas during a clash with riot police in Hong Kong on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
China’s propaganda machine uses foreign voices to support its stance on Hong Kong protests
- State media rolls out interviews with experts to criticise violence and ‘foreign interference’ in internal affairs amid unrest stemming from extradition bill
- Language used is aligned with comments made by spokesman for Beijing’s top policy office on Hong Kong affairs on Monday
