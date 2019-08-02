Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Hospital Authority is being urged to investigate whether a public hospital nurse is behind hate messages against police circulating online. Photo: Edward Wong
Politics

Police associations slam ‘wicked and dehumanising’ hate message from Hong Kong online user claiming to be nurse, who suggested improper treatment for officers

  • Online post suggested officers should be given dangerous urinary tract procedures or surgery without anesthesia
  • Groups call for investigation while nurse unions are mixed over the matter
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Danny Mok

Danny Mok  

Updated: 10:00am, 2 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Hospital Authority is being urged to investigate whether a public hospital nurse is behind hate messages against police circulating online. Photo: Edward Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Posters on an online forum said the recent crisis could undermine Hong Kong’s financial sector. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong bankers join call for citywide strike over handling of outcry over extradition bill

  • Nearly 400 staff from across more than 30 institutions join up with unions in calling for action on Monday
  • Organisers demand inquiry into government’s recent performance over controversial extradition bill
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 1:16pm, 1 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Posters on an online forum said the recent crisis could undermine Hong Kong’s financial sector. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.