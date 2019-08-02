The Hospital Authority is being urged to investigate whether a public hospital nurse is behind hate messages against police circulating online. Photo: Edward Wong
Police associations slam ‘wicked and dehumanising’ hate message from Hong Kong online user claiming to be nurse, who suggested improper treatment for officers
- Online post suggested officers should be given dangerous urinary tract procedures or surgery without anesthesia
- Groups call for investigation while nurse unions are mixed over the matter
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
The Hospital Authority is being urged to investigate whether a public hospital nurse is behind hate messages against police circulating online. Photo: Edward Wong
Posters on an online forum said the recent crisis could undermine Hong Kong’s financial sector. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong bankers join call for citywide strike over handling of outcry over extradition bill
- Nearly 400 staff from across more than 30 institutions join up with unions in calling for action on Monday
- Organisers demand inquiry into government’s recent performance over controversial extradition bill
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Posters on an online forum said the recent crisis could undermine Hong Kong’s financial sector. Photo: Sam Tsang