Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chief Secretary for Administration Matthew Cheung has reminded civil servants they are bound by the Civil Service Code ahead of an unprecedented rally organised by public sector staff. Photo: May Tse
Politics

Hong Kong No 2 official Matthew Cheung warns staff against behaviour that clashes with government views ahead of extradition bill rally organised by civil servants

  • City’s deputy leader tells rank-and-file officials not to ‘do things’ that are at odds with the government position
  • A group of young civil servants are organising a rally on Friday in opposition to the administration’s now-abandoned extradition bill
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 11:37am, 2 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chief Secretary for Administration Matthew Cheung has reminded civil servants they are bound by the Civil Service Code ahead of an unprecedented rally organised by public sector staff. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
A flash mob was held by financial workers on Thursday at Chater Garden in Central. The crowd called on the government to respond to protesters’ demands. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Banker flash mob in Hong Kong as financial sector workers gather in Chater Garden to protest against government handling of extradition bill crisis

  • Hundreds of office workers join protest against government’s handling of extradition bill crisis
  • On cue, protesters raise phones with flashlight on and chant slogans – then they applaud and disperse
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 12:42am, 2 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A flash mob was held by financial workers on Thursday at Chater Garden in Central. The crowd called on the government to respond to protesters’ demands. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.