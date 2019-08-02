Chief Secretary for Administration Matthew Cheung has reminded civil servants they are bound by the Civil Service Code ahead of an unprecedented rally organised by public sector staff. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong No 2 official Matthew Cheung warns staff against behaviour that clashes with government views ahead of extradition bill rally organised by civil servants
- City’s deputy leader tells rank-and-file officials not to ‘do things’ that are at odds with the government position
- A group of young civil servants are organising a rally on Friday in opposition to the administration’s now-abandoned extradition bill
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A flash mob was held by financial workers on Thursday at Chater Garden in Central. The crowd called on the government to respond to protesters’ demands. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Banker flash mob in Hong Kong as financial sector workers gather in Chater Garden to protest against government handling of extradition bill crisis
- Hundreds of office workers join protest against government’s handling of extradition bill crisis
- On cue, protesters raise phones with flashlight on and chant slogans – then they applaud and disperse
