Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Junius Ho hits out at opposition lawmakers and unknown foreigners during a press conference on Friday. Photo: May Tse
Politics

Pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho calls on Hong Kong police to arrest five opposition legislators and several ‘unknown foreigners’ for inciting protesters

  • Ho shows pictures of men he accused of setting fires and making tactical signals during recent clashes
  • Lawmaker has become hate figure since he was filmed shaking hands with men accused of carrying out Yuen Long station attack
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 4:31pm, 2 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Junius Ho hits out at opposition lawmakers and unknown foreigners during a press conference on Friday. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.