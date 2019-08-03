Channels

Bonnie Dhaliwal, a fourth-generation Hongkonger, in Wan Chai on July 28. Photo: May Tse
Politics

How Hong Kong ethnic minority families divided by extradition protest movement found a form of unity in stand against government

  • Ethnic communities feel rift between older members – who came to city for stability – and younger generation who want to fight for its future
  • But one social worker sees silver lining for ethnic minorities and believes the protests had brought a form of civic unity
Topic |   Ethnic minorities in Hong Kong
Victor Ting

Updated: 9:00am, 3 Aug, 2019

Zain Syed, a flight attendant, has been actively taking part in protests against the extradition bill. Photo: Athena Chan
Society

How extradition bill protests have united locals and ethnic minorities in Hong Kong

  • Families fear harsher immigration policies with perceived growing mainland influence, while some feel one with residents fighting for the same cause
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Athena Chan  

Rachel Yeo  

Updated: 11:37am, 6 Jul, 2019

