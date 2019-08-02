Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

(L to R) Strike coordinators Lam Yu-hin, Ventus Lau, Agnes Chow, Carol Ng, Au Nok-hin and Wong Yik-mo at a press conference on Friday. Photo: May Tse
Politics

Anti-extradition strikes planned across Hong Kong on Monday to be ‘peaceful, rational and non-violent’, organisers say

  • Activists promise Monday’s demonstrations will be ‘completely peaceful’ and prove that not all protests end with violence
  • Rallies to be held in Admiralty, Mong Kok, Wong Tai Sin, Sha Tin, Tai Po, Tsuen Wan and Tuen Mun – and outside Disneyland
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 11:57pm, 2 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

(L to R) Strike coordinators Lam Yu-hin, Ventus Lau, Agnes Chow, Carol Ng, Au Nok-hin and Wong Yik-mo at a press conference on Friday. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.