Thousands attend a protest called by medical professionals in Hong Kong on Friday, the latest show of opposition to an extradition bill that evolved into a wider movement for democratic reforms. Photo: AFP
China’s envoy to US blames ‘ill-intentioned’ external forces for Hong Kong protests
- Ambassador Cui Tiankai says some in the West seek to use the unrest as ‘a bridgehead to attack the mainland’s system’
- Cui does not name the US directly, but follows other Beijing officials who accuse the Western countries of ‘fanning the fires’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Mike Pompeo was due to meet Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Mike Pompeo rebukes China’s ‘ludicrous’ claim US is behind Hong Kong protests
- Protests are coming solely from the people of Hong Kong, who are asking their government to listen, Pompeo says
- Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying had claimed the US ‘owes the world an explanation’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
