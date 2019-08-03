Channels

SCMP
Thousands attend a protest called by medical professionals in Hong Kong on Friday, the latest show of opposition to an extradition bill that evolved into a wider movement for democratic reforms. Photo: AFP
Politics

China’s envoy to US blames ‘ill-intentioned’ external forces for Hong Kong protests

  • Ambassador Cui Tiankai says some in the West seek to use the unrest as ‘a bridgehead to attack the mainland’s system’
  • Cui does not name the US directly, but follows other Beijing officials who accuse the Western countries of ‘fanning the fires’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 5:20am, 3 Aug, 2019

Mike Pompeo was due to meet Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

Mike Pompeo rebukes China’s ‘ludicrous’ claim US is behind Hong Kong protests

  • Protests are coming solely from the people of Hong Kong, who are asking their government to listen, Pompeo says
  • Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying had claimed the US ‘owes the world an explanation’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 5:12pm, 31 Jul, 2019

