Mong Kok march kicks off with warnings of zero tolerance for violence, as police supporters stage ‘Give peace a chance’ rally
- Mong Kok march, given last-minute approval, continues unrest which has dogged city government for months
- Over on Hong Kong Island, establishment supporters come out to support police
Civil servants protest on Friday against the Hong Kong government’s handling of the extradition bill. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong civil servants embarrass government with protest against extradition bill and determination to ‘stand together with citizens’
- Thousands of government workers call on embattled employer to meet protesters’ demands over extradition bill crisis
- Many dismiss notions of political neutrality, one saying: ‘If we chose to stay silent, we will be betraying our duty and the people’s trust’
