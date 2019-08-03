Shops closed early in Mong Kok’s Langham Place on Saturday fearing trouble during the anti-government protests. Photo: Rachel Cheung
Shops down shutters early and residents stay put as anti-government protesters march on roads in Hong Kong’s shopping district Mong Kok
- Most street-floor shops between Yau Ma Tei and Tsim Sha Tsui along Nathan Road close by late afternoon, while Ladies’ Street hawkers pack away stalls
- Police issue letters for shopkeepers and local residents, alerting them of possible disturbances caused by public gathering
