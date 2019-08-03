Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Shops closed early in Mong Kok’s Langham Place on Saturday fearing trouble during the anti-government protests. Photo: Rachel Cheung
Politics

Shops down shutters early and residents stay put as anti-government protesters march on roads in Hong Kong’s shopping district Mong Kok

  • Most street-floor shops between Yau Ma Tei and Tsim Sha Tsui along Nathan Road close by late afternoon, while Ladies’ Street hawkers pack away stalls
  • Police issue letters for shopkeepers and local residents, alerting them of possible disturbances caused by public gathering
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Zoe Law  

Rachel Cheung  

Updated: 9:38pm, 3 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Shops closed early in Mong Kok’s Langham Place on Saturday fearing trouble during the anti-government protests. Photo: Rachel Cheung
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.