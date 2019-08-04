Protesters at a rally against the government in Mong Kok on Saturday. With workers from various sectors expected to join the strike, Hong Kong could see large-scale disruptions on Monday. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong braces for largest citywide strike in decades as 14,000 people from 20 sectors vow to join industrial action to protest against government
- Protesters set to launch strike in eight districts, while police receive application for rally permission from six districts
- Industrial action unlikely to badly affect city’s economy, as large-scale commercial transactions might not be directly hit, says economist
Civil servants protest on Friday against the Hong Kong government’s handling of the extradition bill. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong civil servants embarrass government with protest against extradition bill and determination to ‘stand together with citizens’
- Thousands of government workers call on embattled employer to meet protesters’ demands over extradition bill crisis
- Many dismiss notions of political neutrality, one saying: ‘If we chose to stay silent, we will be betraying our duty and the people’s trust’
